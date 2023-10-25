HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.8 million.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50 million.

