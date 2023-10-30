VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
HomeStreet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 4:26 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $111.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMST

