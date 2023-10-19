Home BancShares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $98.5…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $98.5 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 47 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $337.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $245.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.5 million.

