Home Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

The bank, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33 million.

