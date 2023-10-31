HNI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Tuesday reported profit of $37.8 million in its…

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Tuesday reported profit of $37.8 million in its third quarter.

The Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 93 cents per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $711.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.