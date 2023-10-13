Hingham Savings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $3.3…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

The Hingham, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.32 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

