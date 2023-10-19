Hilltop Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $37 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $413.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $312.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.6 million.

