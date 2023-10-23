Hexcel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $38.7 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $419.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $430.8 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion.

