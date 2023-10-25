Hess: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $504 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $504 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.64.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.