Herc Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Monday reported profit of $113 million in its third quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $908 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRI

