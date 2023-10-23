VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Helix Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 6:31 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported earnings of $15.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $395.7 million in the period.

