Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 7:39 PM

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Friday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.7 million, or 2 cents per share.

