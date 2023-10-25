Heidrick & Struggles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 73 cents.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $267.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $263.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million.

