Heartland Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $48.1 million.

The Denver-based bank said it had earnings of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $273.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $174.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

