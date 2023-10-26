Live Radio
Heartland Express: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 9:07 AM

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its third quarter.

The North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $295 million in the period.

