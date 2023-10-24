VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Heartland BancCorp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:08 PM

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Gahanna, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.43 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLAN

