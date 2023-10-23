HealthStream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $3.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $70.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.6 million.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $277.5 million to $283 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSTM

