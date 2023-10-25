Healthcare Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5…

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $411.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Healthcare Services said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $430 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCSG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.