H&E Equipment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $48.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $400.7 million in the period.

