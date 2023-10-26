Live Radio
H&E Equipment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 7:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $48.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $400.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

