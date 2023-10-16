Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » HDFC Bank: Fiscal Q2…

HDFC Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 16, 2023, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUMBAI, India (AP) — MUMBAI, India (AP) — HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) on Monday reported net income of $2.03 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mumbai, India-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $13.01 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.02 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HDB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up