HCA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $3.91.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.97 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $16.21 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.77 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $17.80 to $18.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $63.5 billion to $64.5 billion.

