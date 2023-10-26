Hasbro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $171.1 million in…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $171.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

