Harmonic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $127.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $175 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Harmonic expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $591 million to $616 million.

