Harley-Davidson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $198.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.31 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

