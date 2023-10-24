HarborOne Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.…

The Brockton, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HONE

