Hancock Whitney: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $97.7…

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $97.7 million.

The Gulfport, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $501.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $355.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.