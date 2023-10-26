GSI Technology: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million…

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, GSI Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $5.4 million to $6.2 million.

