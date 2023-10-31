Grupo Simec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) on Monday reported net income of…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) on Monday reported net income of $105.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Guadalajara, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 64 cents.

The steel producer posted revenue of $554.2 million in the period.

