Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 5:02 AM

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Monday reported profit of $143.6 million in its third quarter.

The Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had net income of $2.90 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $424.7 million in the period.

