Group 1 Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $163.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $11.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $12.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.32 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

