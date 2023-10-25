Greenbrier: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $24.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.5 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.

