Green Plains: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $892.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $814.5 million.

