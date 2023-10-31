Green Plains Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.4…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The ethanol and fuel storage company posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.

