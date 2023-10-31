Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

TOYOTA-INVESTMENT-NORTH-CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — Toyota will invest an additional $8 billion in the hybrid and electric vehicle battery factory it’s constructing in North Carolina. The investment more than doubles the company’s prior investments and expected number of new jobs. The Japanese automotive manufacturer projects the new investment will bring the job creation total to more than 5,000 when the plant begins operations in 2025. The location near Greensboro will serve as Toyota’s epicenter of lithium-ion battery production in North America. It will be a key supplier for the Kentucky-based plant tasked with building Toyota’s first U.S.-made electric vehicles. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 580 words, photo.

LABOR COMMISSIONER-ELEVATORS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Elevator riders in North Carolina soon won’t have the eyes of the state labor commissioner staring at them, at least for the near future. Commissioner Josh Dobson had followed longtime predecessor Cherie Berry’s practice of affixing his photo to elevator inspection certificates — bringing attention to the otherwise little-known post. But Dobson said Monday that when the certification form was recently redesigned to add a new sentence, the photo was eliminated. UPCOMING: 370 words by 3 p.m.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA SENATE

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A race that could determine control of Virginia’s state legislature will not be a standard battle between a Democrat and a Republican. It also features a credible independent candidate who happens to be a former stripper. And then there’s the write-in campaign of a right-wing restaurateur who specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches. The free-wheeling Senate District 27 race in the Fredericksburg area features Republican Delegate Tara Durant and Democrat Joel Griffin. But the dynamics are upended by the independent bid of Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary. Republican Matt Strickland is also running as a write-in campaign. The race is a tossup that could determine control of the state Senate. By Matthew Barakat. SEN: 880 words, photos.

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA-ABORTION

RICHMOND, Va. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia is making a financial investment unprecedented in its history in this year’s election cycle because of the implications November’s legislative races will hold for abortion access and other policy decisions in the state. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 740 words, photo.

YOUNGKIN ORDER-ANTISEMITISM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive directive aimed at combatting antisemitism and other forms of anti-religious hatred amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The governor’s order issued Tuesday instructs law enforcement to share and coordinate more on potential antisemitic acts through a situation room. It also asks Virginia’s higher education institutions to submit updated comprehensive safety plans. Youngkin says protecting Jewish community centers and houses of worship is paramount but that the order is also meant to protect members of the Muslim faith who may be worried about a backlash amid the conflict. SENT: 370 words.

NEW ZEALAND-VOLCANO TRIAL

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A trial of New Zealand tourism operators accused of safety breaches after 22 people died in a 2019 volcanic eruption has ended with the last remaining defendant found guilty on one count. The three-month, judge-only trial against 13 groups already saw six plead guilty and six have charges against them dismissed. The charges were brought by regulators and carried fines as a maximum penalty. White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Māori name Whakaari, had been a popular tourist destination leading up to the eruption. There were 47 tourists and tour guides on the island when superheated steam erupted, killing some people instantly and leaving others with agonizing burns. By Nick Perry. SENT: 360 words, photos. ____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

SERIAL KILLER-TRIAL

Jurors hear opening statements and initial testimony in the trial of a suspected serial killer who calls himself “the Beast” and is accused in the deaths of several people in Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2021. Keith Gibson is being tried in Delaware for killing a cellphone store manager and another man in separate robberies. Pennsylvania authorities also have approved murder charges against him in four other slayings, including the killing of his mother. By Randall Chase. UPCOMING : 700 words by 5:30 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION

——————————

____

——————————

