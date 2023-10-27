Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select stories.

VIRGINIA

YOUNGKIN-VOTING RIGHTS

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has requested a watchdog investigation into the improper removal of eligible voters from the state’s voter rolls over probation violations, but state officials are declining to provide any interim update on the number of impacted Virginians. By Sarah Rankin.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-CHARLOTTESVILLE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a Charlottesville-based Black history museum, said Thursday that the statue had been destroyed. The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2021 to donate the statue to the heritage center, after it proposed a Swords into Plowshares project that would melt the statue and repurpose it into public art. The statue was taken down in 2021 after years of debate and delay. Lawsuits that sought to block the statue’s destruction were unsuccessful. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING NEWPORT NEWS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A sentencing hearing for the mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia has been delayed until December. Deja Taylor faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony child neglect, though prosecutors will recommend only a six-month sentence as part of a plea deal. A sentencing hearing for Taylor had been scheduled for Friday in Newport News Circuit Court. But on Thursday a judge delayed the hearing to December 15. It’s been 10 months since Taylor’s son shot teacher Abby Zwerner in the hand and chest. She survived after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries. By Ben Finley. SENT: 500 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND JUDGE KILLED

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Loved ones are grieving the loss of a Maryland judge who was gunned down outside his home last week. They remembered Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson as dedicated, fair and even-keeled on the bench. Police believe 49-year-old Pedro Argote shot and killed Wilkinson hours after the judge granted Argote’s wife a divorce and sole custody of their four children. Argote was found dead Thursday in a heavily wooded area not far from where the shooting unfolded, ending a weeklong search. Judge Brett Wilson says his colleague’s killing has stunned the community Wilkinson served for years as a private lawyer and county attorney before becoming a judge. By Michael Kunzelman and Lea Skene. SENT: 830 words, photo.

BALTIMORE SHOOTING

BALTIMORE — Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting outside a west Baltimore high school around the time classes were starting Friday morning. Baltimore police say the victims all received non-life threatening injuries. At least two are students of Carver Vocational Technical High School. The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. It adds to a recent uptick in youth violence plaguing the city this year, including several instances of Baltimore public school students being shot on or near high school campuses. That trend has persisted even as gun violence overall has declined over the past several months. SENT: 320 words, photo.

WHITE HOUSE-VIRTUAL TOUR

WASHINGTON — Can’t come to Washington? Couldn’t get a ticket to tour the White House? Don’t worry. The White House, Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture launched a new virtual tour of the famous mansion on Friday, which is also National Civics Day. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 350 words

____

____

____

——————————

——————————

