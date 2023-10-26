Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

US–ELECTION 2024-ATTORNEY GENERAL-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson of North Carolina announced a 2024 bid for attorney general on Thursday, the day after the Republican-controlled legislature approved a new congressional map for the state that would now situate him in a heavily GOP district. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 690 words by 2 p.m., AP photo.

XGR–HOUSE SPEAKER

RALEIGH, N.C. — Top Republican leaders in the North Carolina House have consolidated their support behind third-term Rep. Destin Hall as their choice to succeed Rep. Tim Moore as speaker in early 2025. Hall, the current House Rules Commitee chairman, has been in a shadow campaign for months with Majority Leader John Bell for the speaker’s post. Moore already announced that he wouldn’t seek reelection to the House next year. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m., AP photo.

NORTH CAROLINA-FIVE SLAIN

CLINTON, N.C. — A sheriff in southeast North Carolina says five people have been found fatally shot at a home. News outlets report that Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says deputies were called early Thursday to the home off the Garland Highway outside Clinton for a report of a homicide. Thornton says they found five people dead with gunshot wounds. He says investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and don’t know how the people who were killed knew each other. Capt. Eric Pope says a 911 caller found the bodies when they stopped by the home. He says the victims are four men and one woman who range in age from their mid-30s to 80s. SENT: 150 words. Will be updated.

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE-FAIR COMMITTEES

RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates say it’s time for Virginia’s lawmakers to make a “good governance” reform by committing to ensuring the membership on legislative committees matches the membership in the body as a whole. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 900 words, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND JUDGE KILLED

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — Authorities say a man suspected of killing a Maryland judge last week has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the development Thursday. Authorities believe 49-year-old Pedro Argote was angry about losing custody of his children when he shot and killed the judge who presided over his divorce case. The attack unfolded outside the home of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson. Law enforcement launched a search for Argote immediately after the shooting. Argote’s body was discovered in a heavily wooded area about a mile from where authorities found his SUV over the weekend. SENT: 170 words, photo. Will be updated.

LOCALIZATION

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-COST-LOCALIZE IT: Some of the states letting higher-income families use taxpayer money for private school tuition are seeing more families than they expected taking them up on the offer, and they might have to scramble to shore up their budgets on the fly as a result. We name the states with these expanded programs and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-MATH-LOCALIZE IT: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, few American students were finishing high school prepared for college-level courses. In the aftermath of the virus-related school closures and disruptions, scores on standardized math tests fell to their lowest levels in two decades. The Education Reporting Collaborative, a coalition of eight newsrooms that includes The Associated Press, has produced a series of stories documenting the crisis, exploring root causes and highlighting progress. Digging into math can lead to stories about racial equity in classrooms, teacher preparation and sometimes heated debates over the best strategies for bringing children up to speed. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-WORKER TURNOVER-LOCALIZE IT: Local election offices across the country are seeing historic turnover, an exodus fueled by election conspiracies and threats against election workers. We highlight AP’s findings and offer resources and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-LOCALIZE IT: The latest Israel-Hamas war has had reverberations in communities across the U.S., offering multiple opportunities to provide a local take on this major news story. We offer resources and suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ISRAEL-HAMAS-STYLE GUIDE-LOCALIZE IT: This advisory includes AP’s latest guidance related to the Israel-Hamas war, including important context and definitions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-COMBATING CONSPIRACIES-LOCALIZE IT: The Keep Our Republic group is working with local officials to organize community events meant to teach residents about the election process and combat election conspiracy theories in the swing state of Wisconsin. But at one recent town hall in a Republican-leaning village, they faced an uphill fight as they grapple with what many have described as an almost faith-like pull of conspiracy theories being promoted through online misinformation and far-right figures. This guide explains how the fight against election denialism in Wisconsin can offer a deeper understanding of what is needed to report out this issue in your own community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

