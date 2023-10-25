Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–REDISTRICTING-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislative Republicans prepared Wednesday to finalize new boundary lines for districts for the state’s congressional delegation and for their own seats that should place the GOP in a more favorable position on Capitol Hill and in Raleigh. The completion of redistricting wraps up a session year in which Republican lawmakers used their strongest majorities in five years to pass abortion and LGBTQ+ restrictions, expanded school vouchers and deeper tax cuts. They also flexed their muscles to erode the powers of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and even future governors from making appointments to influential boards and commissions. Courts are about the only place Cooper and other Democrats can fight back, but even that option has narrowed. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m.

ABORTION-COUNT

A new survey finds that the total number of abortions provided in the U.S. after bans started going into effect in some states last year increased slightly. The report found that the numbers fell to nearly zero in states with bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy. But it found the numbers surged elsewhere, particularly in the states near those with bans. Clinics that provide abortion medication through online appointments and funding for patients to travel may be factors in the increase. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling cleared the way for the restrictions. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 570 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE-SPECIAL ELECTION

A former Columbia city councilwoman appears to have won the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat in a special election. Tameika Isaac Devine received about 52% of the vote Tuesday in unofficial returns in the four-person race. By Jeffrey Collins.

____

VIRGINIA

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS

Lawyers in Virginia will argue Friday over whether a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student should receive only workers’ compensation for her injuries. Abby Zwerner is suing Newport News Public Schools for $40 million over allegations that school administrators failed to protect her. By Ben Finley.

EARNS-BOEING

Boeing is reporting a loss of $1.64 billion in the third quarter. The company said Wednesday it delivered fewer planes than a year ago, especially its best-seller, the 737 Max. Boeing is lowering its forecast of 737 production for this year. And Boeing is reporting another loss on its contract with the Air Force to build two new presidential jets. Those are 747s that are modified to become Air Force One planes. By David Koenig. SENT: 610 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE FIREFIGHTER DIES

BALTIMORE — A second Baltimore firefighter has died from injuries sustained while battling a blaze that engulfed multiple rowhouses in northwest Baltimore last week. Baltimore City Hall spokesperson Bryan Doherty confirmed the death Wednesday morning. Lt. Dillon Rinaldo was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after the fire Thursday afternoon. He later succumbed to his injuries. Rinaldo joined the department in 2017. Another firefighter, Rodney Pitts III, died in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Three other firefighters were also injured. Their updated conditions were not immediately available, but officials said Friday that two had been released from the hospital. SENT: 310 words, photo.

____

____

____

