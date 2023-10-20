Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

CONGRESS-SPEAKER

WASHINGTON — Republican Jim Jordan has failed again in a third try for the House speaker’s gavel. Digging in for a fight Jordan had said at the Capitol on Friday that Congress needs “to get to work for the American people.” But Jordan lost ground as opposition deepened. GOP lawmakers had been warning the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump that no threats or promises could win their support. More than two dozen centrist Republicans revolted over the Ohio congressman’s nomination and the hardball tactics being used to win them over. Some have received death threats. One-time rival Kevin McCarthy, the ousted speaker, nominated Jordan for the job. Democrats nominated Leader Hakeem Jeffries. By Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves and Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, audio.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND JUDGE KILLED

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland judge who was shot to death in the driveway of his home had presided over the divorce case of a man now identified as a suspect in the killing. Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said Friday that authorities are “actively working” to apprehend Pedro Argote in the shooting of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson was 52. He was found with gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday outside his Hagerstown home. Wilkinson was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died. Albert says the 49-year-old Argote was still at large and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Albert said the judge had given custody of Argote’s children to his wife at a hearing earlier Thursday – and that was the motive for the killing. By Lea Skene, Michael Kunzelman and Sarah Brumfield. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

PRISONERS EXONERATED-BALTIMORE SETTLEMENT

Three men who each spent 36 years in prison for a high-profile killing they did not commit are going to get $48 million from Baltimore. It’s the largest settlement in Maryland history. The Baltimore Board of Estimates’ approval of the payout brings an end to a federal lawsuit brought by Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins. The “Harlem Park Three” were exonerated in 2019 for the 1983 slaying of a 14-year-old middle schooler accosted for his Georgetown jacket. They allege that officials coerced witnesses and withheld evidence pointing to a different suspect. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says the settlement is part of the price necessary “to right the many wrongs of this terrible history.” By James Pollard. SENT: 520 words.

MED-PIG HEART TRANSPLANT

WASHINGTON — The second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig has reached the one-month mark and a hospital video shows he’s working hard to recover. The University of Maryland School of Medicine released the video Friday showing Lawrence Faucette pushing through physical therapy to regain muscle strength necessary to attempt walking. Last year, the Maryland team transplanted a heart from a genetically modified pig into another patient who survived just two months. This new experiment is part of a quest for animal-to-human transplants to one day ease a shortage of human organs. By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 360 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

US-BIDEN-ELECTRIC-GRID-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $3.5 billion for 58 projects across the country to strengthen electric grid resilience as extreme weather events fueled by climate change continue to strain the nation’s aging transmission systems. We list out the projects by state and offer suggested reporting threads. Find the latest Localize It guides.

FBI CRIME REPORT-LOCALIZE IT: Three-and-a-half years after the COVID-19 pandemic created turmoil that included a big spike in crime, new data released by the FBI shows that violence crime incidents have returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data provides an opportunity for local media to drill down and examine crime numbers in their area. We provide resources and suggested reporting threads. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-COMBATING CONSPIRACIES-LOCALIZE IT: A grassroots pro-democracy group led by a Republican former state senator is trying to build trust in elections by hosting forums in small towns throughout Wisconsin. The Keep Our Republic group is working with local officials to organize community events meant to teach residents about the election process and combat election conspiracy theories in the swing state. But at one recent town hall in a Republican-leaning village, they faced an uphill fight as they grapple with what many have described as an almost faith-like pull of conspiracy theories being promoted through online misinformation and far-right figures. This guide explains how the fight against election denialism in Wisconsin can offer a deeper understanding of what is needed to report out this issue in your own community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-TECH SPENDING-LOCALIZE IT: An infusion of federal pandemic relief to America’s schools sparked a boom in the education technology sector, an industry where research and evidence are scarce. An Associated Press analysis of public records finds that districts spent tens of millions of dollars on apps, games and tutoring websites. Schools often have little or no evidence that the programs helped students, and some were rarely used. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-MISINFORMATION-LOCALIZE IT: The 2024 election is just around the corner, and misinformation around voting and elections persist. Expertise in voting procedures and trends is crucial to both debunking online falsehoods and effectively covering elections. This guide offers tips for distinguishing fact from fiction around elections, including the measures governments are taking to safeguard voting and the realistic threats to local elections. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

The White House details its $105 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine, the border and more

Republicans are facing death threats as the election for speaker gets mired in personal feuds

Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.