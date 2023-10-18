Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — A veteran North Carolina trial lawyer has entered the Republican primary campaign for governor. Bill Graham of Salisbury competed unsuccessfully for governor in 2008 on the heels of an effort to lower the gasoline tax. Graham said Wednesday that he’s got the “resources, discipline and character” to break a dominant stretch of Democrats living in the Executive Mansion dating back to the 1990s. Graham also says he’ll invest at least $5 million of his own resources in the campaign, with advertising on statewide television to begin next week. Announced gubernatorial candidates already include Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Primary elections are in March. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 500 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn has decided against a bid for governor in 2025 and will instead run next year to represent the competitive northern Virginia congressional seat being vacated by a fellow Democratic lawmaker. Filler-Corn spoke with The Associated Press about her decision Tuesday before filing official paperwork to run in the Loudoun County-based 10th District. U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced last month that she would not seek reelection after learning she has a severe form of Parkinson’s disease. The 10th is a swing district that could have implications for party control of the U.S. House. Filler-Corn has served in the Virginia House since 2010. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 850 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALIMORE — A former Baltimore police officer involved in the department’s Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal is asking a federal judge for compassionate release from prison because he’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Daniel Hersl was sentenced in 2018 to 18 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of racketeering and robbery. The 53-year-old ex-detective said he was recently diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. He said a prison doctor concluded he has less than 18 months to live and asked for home detention. A ruling has not yet been issued on his request. SENT: 270 words.

LOCALIZATION

FBI CRIME REPORT-LOCALIZE IT: Three-and-a-half years after the COVID-19 pandemic created turmoil that included a big spike in crime, new data released by the FBI shows that violence crime incidents have returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data provides an opportunity for local media to drill down and examine crime numbers in their area. We provide resources and suggested reporting threads. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-COMBATING CONSPIRACIES-LOCALIZE IT: A grassroots pro-democracy group led by a Republican former state senator is trying to build trust in elections by hosting forums in small towns throughout Wisconsin. The Keep Our Republic group is working with local officials to organize community events meant to teach residents about the election process and combat election conspiracy theories in the swing state. But at one recent town hall in a Republican-leaning village, they faced an uphill fight as they grapple with what many have described as an almost faith-like pull of conspiracy theories being promoted through online misinformation and far-right figures. This guide explains how the fight against election denialism in Wisconsin can offer a deeper understanding of what is needed to report out this issue in your own community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-TECH SPENDING-LOCALIZE IT: An infusion of federal pandemic relief to America’s schools sparked a boom in the education technology sector, an industry where research and evidence are scarce. An Associated Press analysis of public records finds that districts spent tens of millions of dollars on apps, games and tutoring websites. Schools often have little or no evidence that the programs helped students, and some were rarely used. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-MISINFORMATION-LOCALIZE IT: The 2024 election is just around the corner, and misinformation around voting and elections persist. Expertise in voting procedures and trends is crucial to both debunking online falsehoods and effectively covering elections. This guide offers tips for distinguishing fact from fiction around elections, including the measures governments are taking to safeguard voting and the realistic threats to local elections. Find the latest Localize It guides.

