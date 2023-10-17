Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-ELECTION CHANGES

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another federal lawsuit has been filed in North Carolina challenging provisions in a new wide-ranging state elections law that critics say will discourage wrongly young adults from voting using a proper method. The complaint filed on Tuesday by voter advocacy and civil rights groups marks the third such lawsuit filed in central North Carolina federal court since the bill became law Oct. 10. That’s the day the Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the measure. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3 p.m.

BANK OF AMERICA RESULTS

NEW YORK — Bank of America posted a 10% rise in third quarter profits, helped by higher interest rates that allowed the bank to charge more for loans while keeping the bank’s expenses under control. However, CEO Brian Moynihan warned Tuesday that Americans continue to slow their spending after burning through pandemic savings and now face higher costs due to inflation. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 270 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ALEX MURDAUGH-APPEAL

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An appeals court in South Carolina is allowing Alex Murdaugh to ask a judge to throw out his murder convictions and life sentence and get a new trial after his lawyers accused the court clerk in his trial of influencing the jury. The one-paragraph decision Tuesday likely opens the door for a full hearing where witnesses who would have to testify under oath. Those witnesses could include Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, the jurors and even Judge Clifton Newman. A time or place or the scope of the hearing will be determined later. But even if his conviction is overturned, Murdaugh won’t walk out of prison because he pleaded guilty to financial crimes last month. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 650 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2024-YOUNGKIN

RICHMOND, Va. — Speculation that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin might jump in the race for president has long swirled and could be set to further escalate, depending on the outcome of next month’s legislative elections in the state. Youngkin is holding a major donor retreat this week. While the Republican hasn’t offered a firm public no on the possibility of a 2024 bid, he says his focus is on Virginia. If Youngkin did ultimately run, he would face logistical difficulties in putting together a last-minute campaign, ballot access hurdles and skepticism from some Republican voters who either don’t know him well or are locked in on former President Donald Trump. By Sarah Rankin and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

— POLICE SHOOTING-WEST VIRGINIA — Police say an armed federal fugitive suspected of breaking into homes was fatally shot when he pointed a rifle at West Virginia state troopers who were attempting to arrest him.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CHOICE-HOTELS-WYNDHAM

Wyndham says its board is unanimously rejecting Choice Hotels’ unsolicited buyout offer worth nearly $8 billion. Earlier, Choice Hotels International said it was asking shareholders of Wyndham to sign off on the proposed buyout after Wyndham broke off negotiations. Choice was offering $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock for each Wyndham share they own. Choice operates about 7,500 hotels and seeks to absorb a much larger chain in Wyndham, which operates nearly 9,300 hotels. Like most hotels, it has benefited from booming travel in recent years. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 600 words, photo.

