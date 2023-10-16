Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

SUPREME COURT-EMPLOYERS-NORTH CAROLINA

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected North Carolina’s appeal in a dispute with animal rights groups over a law aimed at preventing undercover employees at farms and other workplaces from taking documents or recording video. The justices left in place a legal victory for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in its challenge to the state law, which was enacted in 2015. SENT: 170 words. UPCOMING: 420 words by 2 p.m., AP photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE-PRIEST REMOVED

BALTIMORE — A Benedictine monk has lost his priestly faculties after the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore recently became aware of a $200,000 settlement payment he made several years ago in response to a civil complaint accusing him sexual harassment. Last week, Father Paschal Morlino was removed from his position as pastor of St. Benedict Church in southwest Baltimore, where he served for nearly 40 years and became known for his longstanding efforts to help residents of impoverished neighborhoods surrounding the church.

____

LOCALIZATION

ELECTIONS-COMBATING CONSPIRACIES-LOCALIZE IT: A grassroots pro-democracy group led by a Republican former state senator is trying to build trust in elections by hosting forums in small towns throughout Wisconsin. The Keep Our Republic group is working with local officials to organize community events meant to teach residents about the election process and combat election conspiracy theories in the swing state. But at one recent town hall in a Republican-leaning village, they faced an uphill fight as they grapple with what many have described as an almost faith-like pull of conspiracy theories being promoted through online misinformation and far-right figures. This guide explains how the fight against election denialism in Wisconsin can offer a deeper understanding of what is needed to report out this issue in your own community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

FBC-TURF WARS-LOCALIZE IT: Over the last 50 years, the number of artificial turf fields at the top level of college football has essentially doubled to 71% of the total. Many schools find turf is cheaper to maintain, particularly for concerts or other non-athletic events, even though there are concerns about athlete injuries. We provide a list of schools that currently use grass fields and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-TECH SPENDING-LOCALIZE IT: An infusion of federal pandemic relief to America’s schools sparked a boom in the education technology sector, an industry where research and evidence are scarce. An Associated Press analysis of public records finds that districts spent tens of millions of dollars on apps, games and tutoring websites. Schools often have little or no evidence that the programs helped students, and some were rarely used. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SEX EDUCATION-STATE LAWS: Many states are shifting their approach to sex education in K-12 schools, further complicating and polarizing it. A dozen state or county agencies have parted ways with federal grants that help monitor teenagers’ sexual behaviors and lower rates of STDs. It worries experts, who say students won’t reliably learn about adolescence, safe sexual activity or relationship violence. We point you to some state data and resources and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-MISINFORMATION-LOCALIZE IT: The 2024 election is just around the corner, and misinformation around voting and elections persist. Expertise in voting procedures and trends is crucial to both debunking online falsehoods and effectively covering elections. This guide offers tips for distinguishing fact from fiction around elections, including the measures governments are taking to safeguard voting and the realistic threats to local elections. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies

Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’

Surfer suffers leg injury in possible shark attack at beach near San Francisco, police say

Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 60 pounds, study finds

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.