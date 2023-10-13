Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

NC—MEDICAID EXPANSION

RALEIGH, N.C. —— Federal regulators have given their final approval for North Carolina to begin offering Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults on Dec. 1. The state Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had approved changes to North Carolina’s Medicaid program to offer it. An estimated 600,000 adults who earn too much for traditional Medicaid but too little for subsidized private insurance are expected to benefit in North Carolina. The state says about half of that total should be enrolled immediately. The Dec. 1 start date was unveiled late last month. SENT: 334 words.

US—CONGRESS-SPEAKER-PRO TEMPORE

WASHINGTON —- Rep. Patrick McHenry is presiding over the House as speaker pro tempore following the unprecedented ouster of Kevin McCarthy. McHenry has wielded the speaker’s gavel with extreme care, making no attempts to test the limits of his unusual role. He is effectively keeping the House in a suspended state as both parties wait for House Republicans to reach consensus on who will be the next new speaker. But as the House nears a second week stuck on pause, and Republicans struggle to unite around a candidate, many lawmakers are growing antsy. Some Republicans are urging McHenry, a North Carolina lawmaker, to interpret his powers more broadly, if that’s what it takes to get the House working again. By Stephen Groves. SENT: 1,028 words. W/photos.

——-

VIRGINIA

US—HOSPITALS STRIKE

UNDATED — Unions representing 75,000 health care workers who recently held a strike against industry giant Kaiser Permanente over wages and staffing shortages have reached a tentative agreement with the company. The three-day strike last week involving workers in multiple states officially ended last Saturday and workers returned to their jobs in Kaiser’s hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, California, confirmed the deal in a social media post. The unions had said bargaining sessions had been scheduled for this week. SENT: 430 words. W/photos.

MARYLAND-DELAWARE

MORGAN STATE-SHOOTING ARREST

BALTIMORE —- A teenager has been arrested in a last week’s shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded during homecoming celebrations. Baltimore police announced the 17-year-old’s arrest Friday morning but didn’t identify him because he’s a minor. Authorities have an arrest warrant for a second suspect, 18-year-old Javon Williams. School officials said neither suspect is a student at Morgan State. Authorities say the suspect was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., and will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. The campus of the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore was placed on lockdown for hours as officers initially thought there was an active shooter threat. SENT: 400 words.

BIDEN-HIDROGEN HUBS

WASHINGTON —- The Biden administration has selected clean-energy projects from Pennsylvania to California for a $7 billion program to kickstart development and production of hydrogen fuel. That’s a key component of President Joe Biden’s agenda to slow climate change. The Democratic president wants to establish seven regional hydrogen hubs to help replace fossil fuels such as coal and oil with cleaner-burning hydrogen as an energy source for vehicles, manufacturing and generating electricity. Biden is expected to make the official announcement Friday during an economic-themed visit to Philadelphia. The White House calls hydrogen essential to achieving Biden’s “vision of a strong, clean energy economy” and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 2050. By Matthew Daly and Marc Levy. SENT: 988 words. W/photos.

IN BRIEF:

HEMP PRODUCTS-MARYLAND — HAGERSTOWN, Md. —- A Maryland judge has suspended a part of the state’s new recreational marijuana law that forced some shops to stop selling hemp-derived products with intoxicating levels of THC. The Washington Post reports that Judge Brett R. Wilson issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday. A lawsuit filed by the Maryland Hemp Coalition and other businesses in the hemp-supply chain remains unresolved. The lawsuit alleges that restrictions in the state’s recreational cannabis market violate the Maryland Constitution’s equal protection and anti-monopoly clauses. The state is trying to dismiss the lawsuit.

URANIUM ENRICHMENT

PIKETON, Ohio —- Uranium enrichment at a facility in southern Ohio is getting underway this week. It’s a federally authorized demonstration project in Piketon, Ohio, that’s considered critical to produce the type of fuel needed for newer, more efficient nuclear reactors. Bethesda, Maryland-based Centrus Energy Corp. will be producing the high-assay, low-enriched uranium at the American Centrifuge Plant. That form of uranium contains far more of the isotope U-235 than is typically found in current nuclear reactor fuel. Officials call it the first launch of a new U.S. technology uranium enrichment plant to begin production in this country since 1954. It’ll fuel smaller and more efficient nuclear reactors that will have longer operating cycles as well as fuel for existing reactors.

SOUTH CAROLINA

US—ELECTION-2024-NEVADA

RENO, Nev. —- Former Vice President Mike Pence will skip the Nevada caucuses run by the state Republican Party and will instead compete in a state-run primary contest. Pence’s name appeared Thursday on a list of GOP presidential candidates who filed for the primary with the Nevada secretary of state’s office. The party has barred candidates from participating in the Feb. 8 caucuses if they also run in the primary election. By skipping the caucus, Pence gives up a chance to try to win Nevada’s relatively small number of delegates. Instead, a primary win could offer an opportunity to prove electability before crucial contests in South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries. By Michelle L. Price and Gabe Stern. SENT: 776 words. W/Photo.

———

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed American support to Israel as its military pulverized the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with airstrikes and prepared for a possible ground invasion. As Palestinians tried to stock up on bread and groceries amid dwindling supplies, Israel said nothing would be allowed into Gaza until Hamas militants freed some 150 hostages taken during their deadly weekend incursion. International aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis after Israel halted deliveries of food, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza’s 2.3 million people and prevented entry of supplies from Egypt. The war has claimed at least 2,700 lives on both sides. By Joseph Krauss and Wafaa Shurafa. SENT: 1,265 words, photos, videos, audio.

BIDEN-ISRAEL — President Joe Biden has spent decades as a stalwart supporter of Israel, a connection rooted in long-ago dinner table conversations with his father about the Holocaust. Now his devotion is back in the spotlight the Hamas attacks that caused the largest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust. The crisis threatens to engulf more of the Middle East in conflict. It will also test Biden at a time when some Democrats are more skeptical of backing Israel and Republicans are eager to portray him as an unreliable ally for the Jewish state. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

CONGRESS-SPEAKER — Nominated to be House speaker, Rep. Steve Scalise is heading straight into a familiar Republican problem: Skeptical GOP colleagues are reluctant to give their support, denying him the majority vote needed to win the gavel. By Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri and Stephen Groves. SENT: 635 words, photos

MENENDEZ-BRIBERY — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials. The superseding indictment filed in Manhattan federal court accuses Menendez of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOCIAL-SECURITY – The acting Social Security commissioner says a 3.2% increase in benefits next year “will help millions of people keep up with expenses.” The increase announced Thursday is far less than this year’s historic boost and reflects moderating consumer prices. The Social Security Administration says the average recipient will get more than $50 more per month. The AARP estimates $59 per month. About 71 million people including retirees, disabled people and children receive Social Security benefits. This year’s cost-of-living adjustment was 8.7%, triggered by record-high inflation pushing up costs of consumer goods. The cost-of-living adjustments have a big impact for people like 83-year-old Louisiana resident Alfred Mason, who says “any increase is welcomed.” By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 515 words, photos.

CONSUMER-PRICES — Measures of U.S. inflation eased slightly in September, evidence that consumer price increases are continuing to grind lower at a gradual pace. Consumer prices increased 0.4% from August to September, below the previous month’s 0.6% pace. Year-over-year inflation was unchanged last month from a 3.7% rise in August. And underlying inflation declined a bit: So-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, climbed 4.1% in September from 12 months earlier, down from a 4.3% pace in August. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 830 words, photos.

___

____

____

