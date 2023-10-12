Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NEW YORK —- An investigation into academic research leads to the resignation of Stanford University’s president. Northwestern University’s football coach is felled by a newspaper investigation. One newspaper’s front page after a shooting lockdown was so memorable that President Biden noticed. All have been achieved in the past year by college student journalists, who get paid little or nothing for their work. While the news industry struggles, young people are keeping the flame alive with some impressive work. The students are also learning what many of their elders know — that they can face harassment and abuse for telling truths to society. By David Bauder. SENT: 1,100 words. W/photos

TORONTO —- Raoul Peck’s “Silver Dollar Road” chronicles the story of the Reels family in North Carolina. For generations, the Reels have owned and lived on 65 waterfront acres, land that’s been in the family since the days of Reconstruction. What follows is a story of repossession that reverberates with a much larger history of Black landownership and exploitation. Between 1910 and 1997, Black Americans are estimated to have lost 90% of their farmland. In an interview, Peck says his film, personal and passionate, is the kind that’s growing obsolete as documentaries on streaming platforms turn increasingly formulaic. By Jake Coyle. SENT: 866 words.

WASHINGTON —- Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needs to respond. A second U.S. carrier strike group departs from Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. Scores of aircraft are heading to U.S. military bases around the Middle East. And special operations forces are now assisting Israel’s military in planning and intelligence. The buildup reflects U.S. concern that the deadly fighting between Hamas and Israel could escalate into a more dangerous regional conflict. By Tara Copp. SENT: 823 words. W/photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a leading opposition figure created a war-time Cabinet overseeing the fight to avenge a stunning weekend attack by Hamas militants. In the sealed-off Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas, Palestinian suffering mounted as Israeli bombardment demolished neighborhoods and the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel. The new war-time Cabinet cobbles together a degree of unity after years of bitterly divisive politics, and as the Israeli military appears increasingly likely to launch a ground offensive into Gaza. The new cabinet will consist of Netanyahu, Benny Gantz — a senior opposition figure and former defense minister — and current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. It will focus only on the war. By Joseph Krauss and Wafaa Shurafa. SENT: 1,310 words, photos, videos, audio.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-HAMAS ENDGAME — In the three and a half decades since it began as an underground militant group, Hamas has pursued a consistently violent strategy aimed at rolling back Israeli rule. And it has made steady progress, wresting concessions from Israel that eluded its more conciliatory rivals in the Palestinian Authority while also bringing enormous suffering on both sides of the conflict. The stunning incursion last weekend, in which hundreds of Israelis were killed and dozens dragged into Gaza as captives, is Hamas’ deadliest gambit yet. Israel’s similarly unprecedented response could eventually bring about the end of Hamas’ rule or convince its allies to enter the fray. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos, by 3 p.m.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-SOCIAL-MISINFORMATION — While Twitter has always struggled with combatting misinformation about major news events, it was still the go-to place to find out what’s happening in the world. But the Israel-Hamas war has underscored how the platform now transformed into X has become not only unreliable but is actively promoting falsehoods. By Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 1,045 words, photos.

CONGRESS-SPEAKER — Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker and will now try to unite around the conservative in a floor vote to elect him after ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the post. By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking. SENT: 710 words, photos, audio. congressional baseball game practice few years ago.

ELECTION-2023-ABORTION — Heavier-than-normal turnout is expected as early voting begins in Ohio’s closely watched off-year election. Abortion access and marijuana legalization are on the ballot. Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would give every person “the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” The effort follows a string of victories for abortion rights proponents around the country in both Democratic and deeply Republican states. Issue 2 would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and grow plants at home. Purchases would be taxed. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 440 words, photos.

FBC-TURF WARS-LOCALIZE IT: Over the last 50 years, the number of artificial turf fields at the top level of college football has essentially doubled to 71% of the total. Many schools find turf is cheaper to maintain, particularly for concerts or other non-athletic events, even though there are concerns about athlete injuries. We provide a list of schools that currently use grass fields and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-TECH SPENDING-LOCALIZE IT: An infusion of federal pandemic relief to America’s schools sparked a boom in the education technology sector, an industry where research and evidence are scarce. An Associated Press analysis of public records finds that districts spent tens of millions of dollars on apps, games and tutoring websites. Schools often have little or no evidence that the programs helped students, and some were rarely used. We offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-SEX EDUCATION-STATE LAWS: Many states are shifting their approach to sex education in K-12 schools, further complicating and polarizing it. A dozen state or county agencies have parted ways with federal grants that help monitor teenagers’ sexual behaviors and lower rates of STDs. It worries experts, who say students won’t reliably learn about adolescence, safe sexual activity or relationship violence. We point you to some state data and resources and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-MISINFORMATION-LOCALIZE IT: The 2024 election is just around the corner, and misinformation around voting and elections persist. Expertise in voting procedures and trends is crucial to both debunking online falsehoods and effectively covering elections. This guide offers tips for distinguishing fact from fiction around elections, including the measures governments are taking to safeguard voting and the realistic threats to local elections. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CHILD CARE FUNDING-LOCALIZE IT: After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country lost funding. Part of the largest investment in child care in U.S. history, the monthly payments ranged from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. The funding that ended Saturday was meant to stabilize the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers say ending it puts at risk millions of children and their families. We highlight states where the situation is most dire, give some examples of state actions to try and curb the problem and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUTO-WORKERS-STRIKE-LOCALIZE IT: The United Auto Workers union expanded its strikes against Detroit automakers, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan. The move announced Friday is supposed to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers. It marked the second time the union has widened the walkout, which started two weeks ago at three assembly plants. The most recent additions are a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing. We list the city and state of each strike location along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HAWAII WILDFIRES-WATER GAPS-LOCALIZE IT: A recent fire on Maui highlighted a nationwide problem: Many communities lack enough backup power to fight fires and supply clean water when in a disaster knocks out power. Hours before devastating wildfires scorched the historic community of Lahaina, a shortage of backup power for critical pumps seriously hindered firefighting efforts on a blaze 24 miles away, in the mountain town of Kula, county water director John Stufflebean told The Associated Press. Experts said it’s unclear how big the vulnerability is across the country, but many systems lack sufficient backup power to keep pressure in their water pipes when the electric grid fails. We provide suggested reporting threads and questions for local water utilities. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VEHICLES VS. PEDESTRIANS-LOCALIZE IT: October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and government statistics show that pedestrian roadway deaths have been on the rise for years. Safety advocates say part of the problem is increasingly large trucks and SUVs that are especially dangerous to walkers, runners and bicyclists. Since 2011, pedestrian and cyclist deaths have increased by 64%, to an estimated 8,413 in 2022. We provide links to national and state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

RAILROAD PROJECTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced more than $1.4 billion in grants Monday to improve railroad safety and boost capacity across the country. Much of the money for the grants comes from the 2021 infrastructure law. The money will fund 70 projects in 35 states and Washington D.C. We list the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel says it’s preparing for possible ground assault

Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam ‘bullying tactics’

$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California

