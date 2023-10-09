Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

SOUTH CAROLINA

US-ELECTION-2024-HALEY

BOONE, Iowa — Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley appears in Iowa for a campaign event as she tries to capture momentum and move into second place against Donald Trump. Story on merits by 5 p.m. Event starts at 1:30 p.m. (EST).

US-ELECTION-2024 KENNEDY

PHILADELPHIA — Longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce Monday that he will drop his Democratic bid for president and run as an independent or third-party candidate, adding a wrinkle to a 2024 race currently heading toward a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. By ALI SWENSON. SENT: 792 words.

VIRGINIA

US-ISRAEL-PALESTENIANS-FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

UNDATED — Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Airlines in Europe and Asia are also halting flights, including Germany’s Lufthansa, Air France, Hong Kong’s main carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways and Virgin Atlantic. British Airways said it’s planning to continue operating flights to Israel “over the coming days with adjusted departure times.” By Michael Chapman. SENT: 663 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MACK TRUCKS-STRIKE

DETROIT — Union workers at Mack Trucks are on strike after voting down a tentative five-year contract agreement that negotiators had reached with the company. The United Auto Workers said 4,000 unionized workers walked out at 7 a.m. Monday, adding to labor turmoil in the industry that has ensnared all three big Detroit automakers. Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday. The UAW represents Mack workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 613 words.

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. The declaration on Sunday portended greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides. By Tia Goldenberg and Wafaa Shurafa. SENT: 1,510 words, photos, video, audio. With ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-LIVE UPDATES; ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-PHOTO GALLERY. DEVELOPING.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-HOSTAGE CRISIS — The capture of dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians by Hamas militants has stirred Israeli emotions more viscerally than any crisis in the country’s recent memory. It has also presented an impossible dilemma for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-EARTHQUAKE — Men dug through rubble with their bare hands and shovels in western Afghanistan Sunday in desperate attempts to pull victims from the wreckage left by powerful earthquakes that killed at least 2,000 people. Entire villages were flattened, bodies were trapped under collapsed houses and locals waited for help without even shovels to dig people out. By Riazat Butt. SENT: 960 words, photo, audio.

EARLY INTERVENTION-CRISIS — American babies and toddlers with disabilities are entitled to publicly funded therapies known as Early Intervention, since all U.S. states and territories accept federal funding for this program. But stagnant pay and an increasing cost of living mean many health care providers can no longer afford to participate in the program, and children’s development has suffered as a result. By Claire Savage. SENT: 1,740 words, photos, video, audio. This is the Monday Spotlight.

HAWAII WILDFIRES-TOURISTS RETURN — The area around the Maui town largely destroyed by wildfire two months ago began welcoming back travelers after the mayor and Hawaii’s governor pushed ahead to restart tourism to boost the economy despite opposition from some Lahaina residents. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BRAZIL-AMAZON DROUGHT — The extreme drought sweeping across Brazil’s Amazon rainforest is already impacting hundreds of thousands of people and killing local wildlife. And with experts predicting the drought could last until early next year, the situation is set to worsen still. By Edmar Barros. SENT 1,180 words, photos.

LOCALIZATION

