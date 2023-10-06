Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

SOUTH CAROLINA

SEX EDUCATION-STATE LAWS

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many states are shifting their approach to sex education in K-12 schools with stricter regulations on when and what students learn about their bodies. It’s a move that has further complicated and polarized sex education. A dozen state or county agencies recently parted ways with federal grants that help monitor teenagers’ sexual behaviors and lower rates of STDs. Several states have pushed back the grade level at which sex education begins. Experts say they are concerned students won’t reliably learn about adolescence, safe sexual activity or relationship violence. By AP Writer Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

HOSPITAL STRIKE

LOS ANGELES — A massive health care strike over wages and staff shortages is heading into its final day without a deal between industry giant Kaiser Permanente and the unions representing the 75,000 workers who picketed this week. The three-day strike will officially end on Saturday morning. Workers are scheduled to return to their jobs in Kaiser’s hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans. The two sides did not have any bargaining sessions scheduled after concluding their talks midday Wednesday. Union officials and Kaiser representatives say they both want an agreement. By Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 530 words, photos, audio.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MORGAN STATE SHOOTING-DOCTOR

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran relied on a unique combination of training and personal experience this week when a shooting left five people injured on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore. Sakran was shot in the throat when a fight broke out at a 1994 high school football game. He now works as a physician and gun violence prevention advocate. Sakran said that while the circumstances of the shooting have garnered national attention this week, the daily drumbeat of Baltimore gun violence exacts a far greater toll. He called on political leaders to address the problem through violence prevention policies. By Lea Skene. SENT: 750 words, photo.

____

LOCALIZATION

US-SEX EDUCATION-STATE LAWS: Many states are shifting their approach to sex education in K-12 schools, further complicating and polarizing it. A dozen state or county agencies have parted ways with federal grants that help monitor teenagers’ sexual behaviors and lower rates of STDs. It worries experts, who say students won’t reliably learn about adolescence, safe sexual activity or relationship violence. We point you to some state data and resources and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-MISINFORMATION-LOCALIZE IT: The 2024 election is just around the corner, and misinformation around voting and elections persist. Expertise in voting procedures and trends is crucial to both debunking online falsehoods and effectively covering elections. This guide offers tips for distinguishing fact from fiction around elections, including the measures governments are taking to safeguard voting and the realistic threats to local elections. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CHILD CARE FUNDING-LOCALIZE IT: After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country lost funding. Part of the largest investment in child care in U.S. history, the monthly payments ranged from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. The funding that ended Saturday was meant to stabilize the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers say ending it puts at risk millions of children and their families. We highlight states where the situation is most dire, give some examples of state actions to try and curb the problem and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUTO-WORKERS-STRIKE-LOCALIZE IT: The United Auto Workers union expanded its strikes against Detroit automakers, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan. The move announced Friday is supposed to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers. It marked the second time the union has widened the walkout, which started two weeks ago at three assembly plants. The most recent additions are a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing. We list the city and state of each strike location along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HAWAII WILDFIRES-WATER GAPS-LOCALIZE IT: A recent fire on Maui highlighted a nationwide problem: Many communities lack enough backup power to fight fires and supply clean water when in a disaster knocks out power. Hours before devastating wildfires scorched the historic community of Lahaina, a shortage of backup power for critical pumps seriously hindered firefighting efforts on a blaze 24 miles away, in the mountain town of Kula, county water director John Stufflebean told The Associated Press. Experts said it’s unclear how big the vulnerability is across the country, but many systems lack sufficient backup power to keep pressure in their water pipes when the electric grid fails. We provide suggested reporting threads and questions for local water utilities. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VEHICLES VS. PEDESTRIANS-LOCALIZE IT: October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and government statistics show that pedestrian roadway deaths have been on the rise for years. Safety advocates say part of the problem is increasingly large trucks and SUVs that are especially dangerous to walkers, runners and bicyclists. Since 2011, pedestrian and cyclist deaths have increased by 64%, to an estimated 8,413 in 2022. We provide links to national and state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

RAILROAD PROJECTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced more than $1.4 billion in grants Monday to improve railroad safety and boost capacity across the country. Much of the money for the grants comes from the 2021 infrastructure law. The money will fund 70 projects in 35 states and Washington D.C. We list the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.