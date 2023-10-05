Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

ENT-BROOKS- YEARWOOD-HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday, Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project kicked off on the President’s 99th birthday. Country legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosted. They tell the Associated Press they’ve built alongside the Carters at many recent work projects with the exception of this one. Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February 2023. They say they’re keeping one of the former president’s traditions going — giving jobs quickly to anyone who looks like they’re standing idle. Brooks adds that the construction site offers unexpected musical inspiration. He jokes that one can “pick up some good old hammer tracks here.” By AP Music Writer Maria Sherman. SENT: 420 words, photo, video.

____

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING

NORFOLK, Va. — A state commission has called for numerous changes to how Virginia and its communities respond to mass shootings. The recommendations include more training for first responders and a state fund for victims. But the panel’s final report on a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach offered little that’s new about the massacre. A city engineer killed 12 people and wounded four others at a municipal building before police fatally shot him. Family members of some victims saw the final report as their last chance at accountability for a toxic workplace. But the document mostly contained recommendations to the state on how to prevent future violence. By Ben Finley. SENT: 760 words, photos.

VIRGINIA LEGISLATIVE BUILDING

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly’s airy new legislative building is set to open to the public later this month. State officials involved in the yearslong Capitol Square project said Thursday the new space should provide better access to members of the public who visit Richmond to engage with their representatives. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos.

COLUMBUS STATUE-NEW HOME

BOSTON — Three years after a Christopher Columbus statue was removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, the bronze cast has re-emerged, this time in a park in Johnston, Rhode Island, about 9 miles west of the capital. The sculpture had been targeted by vandals, at one point being splashed with red paint with a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” leaning against its pedestal. In 2020, the statue was removed. Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena said residents of his heavily Italian-American town are pleased to give the statue a new home. Critics say the memorial ignores a history of rape, murder and genocide. By Steve LeBlanc. SENT: 720 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ADNAN SYED APPEAL

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Supreme Court is scrutinizing a hearing that vacated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction after he spent 23 years behind bars. The victim’s family says they weren’t given adequate opportunity to take part in the proceedings. The case became known to millions through the true-crime podcast “Serial.” Syed’s murder conviction was reinstated, and he is appealing to the state’s highest court on Thursday. A lower court ordered a redo of the hearing that let the 42-year-old walk free. The court found that the victim’s family didn’t get adequate notice to attend the hearing in person, violating their right to be “treated with dignity and respect.” By Brian Witte and Lea Skene. SENT: 950 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

ELECTIONS-MISINFORMATION-LOCALIZE IT: The 2024 election is just around the corner, and misinformation around voting and elections persist. Expertise in voting procedures and trends is crucial to both debunking online falsehoods and effectively covering elections. This guide offers tips for distinguishing fact from fiction around elections, including the measures governments are taking to safeguard voting and the realistic threats to local elections. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CHILD CARE FUNDING-LOCALIZE IT: After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country lost funding. Part of the largest investment in child care in U.S. history, the monthly payments ranged from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. The funding that ended Saturday was meant to stabilize the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers say ending it puts at risk millions of children and their families. We highlight states where the situation is most dire, give some examples of state actions to try and curb the problem and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUTO-WORKERS-STRIKE-LOCALIZE IT: The United Auto Workers union expanded its strikes against Detroit automakers, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan. The move announced Friday is supposed to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers. It marked the second time the union has widened the walkout, which started two weeks ago at three assembly plants. The most recent additions are a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing. We list the city and state of each strike location along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HAWAII WILDFIRES-WATER GAPS-LOCALIZE IT: A recent fire on Maui highlighted a nationwide problem: Many communities lack enough backup power to fight fires and supply clean water when in a disaster knocks out power. Hours before devastating wildfires scorched the historic community of Lahaina, a shortage of backup power for critical pumps seriously hindered firefighting efforts on a blaze 24 miles away, in the mountain town of Kula, county water director John Stufflebean told The Associated Press. Experts said it’s unclear how big the vulnerability is across the country, but many systems lack sufficient backup power to keep pressure in their water pipes when the electric grid fails. We provide suggested reporting threads and questions for local water utilities. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VEHICLES VS. PEDESTRIANS-LOCALIZE IT: October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and government statistics show that pedestrian roadway deaths have been on the rise for years. Safety advocates say part of the problem is increasingly large trucks and SUVs that are especially dangerous to walkers, runners and bicyclists. Since 2011, pedestrian and cyclist deaths have increased by 64%, to an estimated 8,413 in 2022. We provide links to national and state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

RAILROAD PROJECTS-LOCALIZE IT: The Biden administration announced more than $1.4 billion in grants Monday to improve railroad safety and boost capacity across the country. Much of the money for the grants comes from the 2021 infrastructure law. The money will fund 70 projects in 35 states and Washington D.C. We list the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike

Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker could cost the GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024

Georgia state Senate to start its own inquiry of troubled Fulton County jail

Highlights from AP-NORC poll about the religiously unaffiliated in the US

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.