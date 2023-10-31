Graphic Packaging: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $170 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $170 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.5 billion to $9.6 billion.

