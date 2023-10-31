Granite Construction: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $57.6 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $57.6 million in its third quarter.

The Watsonville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.69 per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.