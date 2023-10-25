Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 8.75 cents at $5.6850 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 6.75 cents at $4.78 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 4.75 cents at $3.8625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 2 cents at $12.8475 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.8150 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .77 cent at $2.4042 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .67 cent at $.6605 a pound.

