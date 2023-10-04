Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was down 8.50 cents at $5.60 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.50 cents at $4.86 a…

Wheat for Dec. was down 8.50 cents at $5.60 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.50 cents at $4.86 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 7.50 cents at 4.29 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .25 cent at $12.73 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.8220 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .83 cent at $2.4777 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.7992 a pound.

